Prince William & Prince Harry 'Have Not Spoken Since The Queen's Funeral,' Claims Journalist

Nonetheless, she predicted William and Kate Middleton "will tolerate Harry's presence" at the May 6 event "because despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them."

Schofield admitted Meghan Markle's decision to stay behind in California was for the best, as she thinks drama may have ensued if she did attend.

"Harry's actions have been very hurtful," she noted, "and while I would never be so bold or cruel to predict the breakdown of a marriage... I would state that the only way I could see Harry being welcomed back into the fold is solo."