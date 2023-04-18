Prince William & Prince Harry 'Have Not Spoken Since The Queen's Funeral,' Claims Journalist
Prince Harry may be returning to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation, but the weekend won't be much of a family reunion, as royal experts believe Prince William is still too furious to make amends.
"I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William," shared Kinsey Schofield, the host of "To Di For Daily" podcast.
"We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind," the journalist explained to a news outlet. "The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."
Schofield believes the Prince of Wales was the one most upset over Harry's actions — in fact, she claimed the siblings "have not spoken since the queen's funeral" in September 2022.
Schofield is also doubtful as to whether the Duke of Sussex even reached out to apologize for anything he mentioned in his memoir.
"It is my understanding that the brothers are currently not on speaking terms and Prince William is adamant that it stays that way to protect himself and his family," she spilled. "I don't think we will ever see Prince William fully embrace his brother again."
Nonetheless, she predicted William and Kate Middleton "will tolerate Harry's presence" at the May 6 event "because despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them."
Schofield admitted Meghan Markle's decision to stay behind in California was for the best, as she thinks drama may have ensued if she did attend.
"Harry's actions have been very hurtful," she noted, "and while I would never be so bold or cruel to predict the breakdown of a marriage... I would state that the only way I could see Harry being welcomed back into the fold is solo."
Royal biographer Tom Bower gave a similar sentiment during the April 12 episode of GB News, claiming the Princess of Wales "prevented Meghan from coming" to the coronation.
Bower alleged Kate "said she 'wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances,'" adding that if "[Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back."
