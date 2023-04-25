Prince Harry 'Doesn't Want to Spend Much Time Around' His Family When He Visits for Coronation, Former Royal Staffer Claims
Prince Harry's upcoming trip to the U.K. will be anything but a relaxing vacation.
Though the Duke of Sussex is attending King Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell insisted Harry isn't interested in having a full-fledged family reunion while he's in town.
"It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there," he said on a recent episode of GB News. "His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life."
"But Harry is not going to hang around. He doesn't want to spend much time around them," Burell pointed out. "There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."
The father-of-two will be on his own throughout the weekend, as wife Meghan Markle is staying behind in California with their two children, Lilibet, 1, and Archie, who turns 4 on the same day as the coronation.
One report claimed the former actress was skipping the event because her alleged letter to Charles about racism went ignored, but a spokesperson for the Sussexes denied the rumor.
"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," the message stated in response to the allegations. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous."
Meanwhile, royal author Tom Bower believes it was Kate Middleton that scared off the mom-of-two.
"We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she 'wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances,'" he said on GB News earlier this month. "If [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back."
