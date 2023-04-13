Prince Harry & Prince William To Be Separated At King Charles' Coronation To Avoid Any Confrontation: Report
Prince Harry recently revealed he will be attending King Charles' coronation, but it looks like he will be seated far away from his brother, Prince William, to avoid any conflict, a new report claims.
According to The Express, Harry, 38, will be seated several rows behind senior royals as he left the royal family in 2020. This is done on purpose so that William, 40, and Harry will have no furious stares at one another.
As OK! previously reported, the California transplant made the decision to head to the U.K. to be with brood for the special occasion — but without Meghan Markle by his side.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
It's not shocking that the former actress, 41, is sitting out, as she and Harry haven't been on good terms with the royal family since they fled to the U.S. in 2020.
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell said it would be too dramatic for Meghan to come to the event, especially since it is also Archie's birthday.
Burrell previously said Meghan isn't "brave or strong enough to be there" since "she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus. But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."
"It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan," he continued. "Are they prepared to face the music?"
Ever since Harry released his tell-all, Spare, William and Charles have been upset with him — and it's unclear if they can ever mend things.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," royal expert Eloise Parker shared.