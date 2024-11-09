Kate Middleton Makes Rare Appearance at Festival of Remembrance Since Completing Cancer Treatment: Photos

The mother-of-three — who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Prince William — was accompanied by her husband on her second royal engagement since finishing up her chemotherapy. King Charles — who is also battling the often-fatal disease — was present for the celebration as well.

The brunette beauty, 42, donned a black dress and red poppy pin for the event that honors the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, while William had on a navy suit with the same red poppy pin.