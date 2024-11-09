Kate Middleton Makes Rare Appearance at Festival of Remembrance Since Completing Cancer Treatment: Photos
Kate Middleton is getting back into her royal duties.
On Saturday, November 9, the Princess of Wales attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London two months after completing her cancer treatment.
The mother-of-three — who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Prince William — was accompanied by her husband on her second royal engagement since finishing up her chemotherapy. King Charles — who is also battling the often-fatal disease — was present for the celebration as well.
The brunette beauty, 42, donned a black dress and red poppy pin for the event that honors the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, while William had on a navy suit with the same red poppy pin.
Kate will additionally take part in the royals’ annual attendance to pay their respects at The Cenotaph war memorial on Sunday, November 10.
The matriarch’s first time back in the public eye following treatment occurred last month, when she and William honored the late victims of the Southport, U.K., attack on three girls who were stabbed outside a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event in July.
As OK! previously reported, while at the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in South Africa, William gave insight into how his wife is doing post-treatment.
"She's doing really well, thanks. And hopefully, she is watching tonight and cheering me on," he said. "She's been amazing this whole this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
William’s positive update came after Kate’s biographer Robert Jobson shared a similar sentiment.
"From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do. I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes," he revealed.
“Rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events," he explained. "If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her."
The queen-to-be is set to only appear at grand royal events for now and charity work appearances will be limited to "video visits" until she gets back into a routine.
"Her focus will be on her family, while still managing to do the key events," the writer shared. "I think William is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don’t think that necessarily signals that we’re going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other."