Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Is 'Back in Training' to Prepare for an 'Overseas Appearance' With Prince William
Kate Middleton could return to royal tours after announcing she is cancer-free, as the Princess of Wales is slowly getting back into her routine.
"From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do," biographer Robert Jobson told an outlet. "I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes."
"But rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events," he continued. “If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn't want to get ill again but also, I'm told, because she has a different perspective now."
During Kate's medical leave, she prioritized her recovery journey and spent time with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Her focus will be on her family, while still managing to do the key events. I think William is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don't think that necessarily signals that we're going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other," Jobson noted.
Kate returned to duties in June for Trooping the Colour, but the Princess of Wales continues to maintain a low profile.
"They probably realize that if you get a lot of something all the time, it lessens its impact," Jobson explained. "With Catherine being the main female star of the royal family, actually you can make a bigger statement by being seen less."
"They will start traveling again and I expect them to do at least one tour next year," he added. "I would expect a trip to Canada or somewhere at some stage, and Italy is the sort of trip they could do in two or three days."
King Charles, who recently paused his cancer treatment to visit Australia and Samoa, could advise his daughter-in-law during her upcoming travels.
“The King is bound to have had a conversation with Catherine about how buoyed he felt by his recent overseas tour, but she will do things her own way," Jobson speculated.
“Her illness has been a life-changing experience; she has changed the way she lives her life and I think she will be making her own choices. Her priority is still her family," he concluded.
In her September health update, Kate admitted that her condition impacted her outlook on life.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
