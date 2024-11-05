Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Is 'Back in Training' to Prepare for an 'Overseas Appearance' With Prince William

"From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do," biographer Robert Jobson told an outlet. "I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes."

"But rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events," he continued. “If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn't want to get ill again but also, I'm told, because she has a different perspective now."