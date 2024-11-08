Princess Charlotte Had a 'Flood of Tears' When Prince William Revealed His New Beard

One reporter noted that William's facial hair gives him a laid-back aesthetic, but the dad-of-three admitted it's been a difficult period in his life amid royal health woes.

“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” he said about the past year, as Kate Middleton and King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer.

“But it's more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he added.