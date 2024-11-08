Princess Charlotte Had a 'Flood of Tears' When Prince William Revealed His New Beard
Prince William showed off his beard while touring South Africa, but the Prince of Wales revealed Princess Charlotte struggled to embrace her father's new look.
“Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off," William revealed in an interview during the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town on Thursday, November 7.
“Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be OK,” William added.
One reporter noted that William's facial hair gives him a laid-back aesthetic, but the dad-of-three admitted it's been a difficult period in his life amid royal health woes.
“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” he said about the past year, as Kate Middleton and King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer.
“But it's more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he added.
Aside from his appearance, William gushed over his commitment to his life at home with Kate and his career.
“I enjoy my work, and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family too,” he admitted.
OK! previously reported William made adjustments to his schedule to accommodate Kate's health, as he skipped the 2024 Olympics to prevent getting her sick.
"No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone’s interview about COVID I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing COVID home," William told Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, who tested positive for it during the sporting event.
“But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day," the royal noted.
A few months after Kate announced she's in remission, William gave a rare update on her well-being.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the future king told a well-wisher.
In a video she shared on social media to discuss her condition, Kate highlighted the importance of family.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Throughout her health battle, William supported his wife and juggled taking on additional duties and caring for Kate and their three children, Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."