Kate Middleton Steals the Show in Red Designer Dress & Matching Hat at Day 4 of Royal Ascot: Photos
Regal in red! Kate Middleton was dressed to impress at day four of the Royal Ascot on Friday, June 23.
For the annual event, the mom-of-three stepped out in a red dress by Alexander McQueen, a large matching hat by Philip Treacy and red heels.
The brunette beauty arrived in a carriage, which was also occupied by husband Prince William, as well as Princess Eugenie and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
This year marked the first time Kate and William attended while holding their new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales. Also present was King Charles, Queen Camilla and several other royal family members.
Though everything was smooth sailing for Kate and William at the Ascot, the heir to the throne came under scrutiny earlier this month for the way he acted towards his spouse when they attended Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Alsaif's wedding.
As OK! reported, people were shocked to hear that William asked his wife to hurry up while she was chatting with the bride.
"Husbands, do not do this — don’t do this. William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride," co-host Rachel Burchfield said on a recent "Podcast Royal" episode. "First of all, William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for, like, no time at all and then he’s like, ‘Chop chop’ — no!"
Body language expert Judi Dench said the pilot looked "rude" and "impatient" during the ordeal.
The parents-of-three have also been in the headlines lately due to some real estate news, as even though it was claimed that Charles is trying to evict disgraced brother Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge in order for the family-of-five to move in, the couple apparently aren't interested in the property.
Their reluctance to take over the massive multimillion-dollar estate may stem from Kate's independent attitude.
"She prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life," an insider previously spilled to a magazine. "With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself."