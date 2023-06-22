'Husbands Do Not Do This': Prince William Scolded for Being 'Rude' to Kate Middleton
Though Prince William and Kate Middleton are typically on the same page in public, the former was recently scolded for his behavior toward his wife.
When the two attended the Jordanian royal wedding earlier this month, the Prince of Wales, 41, allegedly told his wife, "Chop chop" when she was mingling with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and now-Princess Rajwa Alseif.
“Husbands, do not do this — don’t do this. William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride,” Rachel Burchfield said on the latest episode of "Podcast Royal." “First of all, William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for, like, no time at all and then he’s like, ‘Chop chop’ — no!”
Body language expert Judi James also declared the father-of-three appeared "rude" and "impatient" in that moment.
She told The Express, “While he has clearly moved on from the meet-and-greet with the bride and groom, Kate stands talking to the bride in an animated and very friendly way.”
As OK! previously reported, the duo get into arguments once in a while, just like any couple does.
"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," a source told Tom Quinn.
"They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," the author explained. "But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."
The royal family's motto is "never complain, never explain" — something the pair, who share Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, typically follow.
"Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch," Quinn said. "They very rarely complain and when they do it's always in measured terms."
William is known to throw hissy fits once in a while.
"He can be difficult. He is a driven person and that can make him impatient. That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles," author Robert Jobson previously spilled. "The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten."