'Husbands Do Not Do This': Prince William Scolded for Being 'Rude' to Kate Middleton

As OK! previously reported, the duo get into arguments once in a while, just like any couple does.

"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," a source told Tom Quinn.

"They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," the author explained. "But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."