Kate Middleton 'Likes to Do Things Herself,' Source Says: 'She Prefers That People Don't Fuss Over Her'

“She prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life,” said a source, noting that she and Prince William are mostly on their own with the kids. “With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself.”

“She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night,” the insider continued, adding that Kate, 41, makes roast chicken, tacos and lasagna, as they are favorites of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “In the summer, she makes an amazing watermelon salad that everyone adores.”