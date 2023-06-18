Kate Middleton 'Likes to Do Things Herself,' Source Says: 'She Prefers That People Don't Fuss Over Her'
Kate Middleton is just like us! Even though she married into the royal family, the brunette beauty doesn't want to be waited on when she's at home.
“She prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life,” said a source, noting that she and Prince William are mostly on their own with the kids. “With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself.”
“She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night,” the insider continued, adding that Kate, 41, makes roast chicken, tacos and lasagna, as they are favorites of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “In the summer, she makes an amazing watermelon salad that everyone adores.”
However, the pair aren't afraid to make their kiddos take on some responsibilities. “They definitely have chores. Kate has created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla’s water bowl,” noted the insider. “They’ve learned that money doesn’t grow on trees.”
Kate specifically loves royal engagements where she gets to interact with kids and people one-on-one.
“She prefers that to giving speeches, which still give her anxiety, and superficial photo ops, like cutting a ribbon. Those are the parts of her job she hates," the source dished.
This summer, the royal will get some time to relax, as she is about to go on vacation.
“Her royal schedule is currently free, and after the past couple of months, she needs it,” the insider spilled. “Her daily life is already so hectic, and she’s always got to be ‘on’ when she’s serving in any capacity — you definitely only see the side of her that she wants you to see. She’s looking forward to some private time in the country where she can let her guard down and really be herself with her family.”
