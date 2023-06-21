Prince William and Kate Middleton Refuse King Charles' Offer to Live in Disgraced Prince Andrew's Home
Prince William and Kate Middleton prefer to stay put!
Insiders recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not be moving into Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge despite reports that King Charles requested his brother leaves the home for the couple.
A source close to the parents-of-three shared the pair is "extremely happy" living at Adelaide Cottage with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5. They do not wish to move their family nor are the logistics of the relocation ideal, according to the insider.
Royal chatter suggested that the King had recently asked his disgraced brother to exit the 30-room property so his son's family could expand from their 4-bedroom cottage.
Insiders explained that if the family-of-five were to take over the $38 million Windsor mansion, it would cause a security debacle as the home is outside the perimeter of Windsor Castle.
This would cause Charles to have to front the money for separate security at the mansion, resulting in more taxpayer money being spent.
Andrew currently lives in the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, though he lost his royal title after paying a settlement to Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in March 2022. The disgraced 63-year-old has a 75-year lease on the home, though reports say he has been worried he might be kicked out sooner than later.
However, it does not look likely that William and Kate will be removing him from the house anytime soon. The Wales' recently moved from London to their cottage in Windsor in September.
As OK! previously reported, since their big relocation, insiders have spilled about the family's daily life, including the Princess of Wales' to-dos.
"She prefers that people don't fuss over her during her day-to-day life," a source shared. "With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself."
"She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night," they added.
The kiddos are even taught to be responsible around the house. "They definitely have chores. Kate has created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla's water bowl," the insider continued. "They've learned that money doesn't grow on trees."
