Kate Middleton Reveals Her Favorite Drinking Game: Prosecco Pong!

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Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, enjoys a unique twist on the classic drinking game beer pong. Fellow royal Mike Tindall disclosed that Kate prefers prosecco instead of beer, giving the game a sophisticated flair.

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Source: MEGA Mike Tindall revealed that Kate Middleton enjoys playing prosecco pong, a royal version of the classic beer pong game, during family gatherings.

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In an interview with Woman & Home, Tindall stated, “I knew that the Princess of Wales was uber competitive because I’d seen her play a drinking game called beer pong, but normally we play prosecco pong! She still plays it with us.” This revelation highlights a fun and competitive side of the royal family.

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Source: MEGA Mike Tindall described Kate Middleton as highly competitive and said the royal family's love of sports fuels friendly competition.

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Mike, married to Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall, emphasized the competitive nature within the royal family. “Sport is rife throughout the family – everyone is competitive,” he noted.

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Source: The Good, The Bad & The Rugby/YouTube Kate Middleton previously joked that she was ‘not competitive at all’ after Mike Tindall teased her about her enthusiasm for games.

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Mike previously teased Kate about her love for beer pong on his podcast, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby”, earlier this year. He humorously remarked, “I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive,” before pausing to indicate her true nature. In response, Kate coyly stated, “I’m not competitive at all.”

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Source: The Good, The Bad & The Rugby/YouTube

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While she enjoys playful competitions, Kate has faced significant health challenges recently. After a cancer diagnosis, she has reduced her alcohol consumption. During a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company in London in March, she said, “Since my diagnosis, I haven’t had much alcohol. It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now,” according to royal editor Matt Wilkinson from The Sun. Kate went public with her diagnosis in March 2024 and managed to return to many of her normal activities by November after completing chemotherapy treatments. Royal author Robert Jobson shared, “From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well.”

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In January 2025, Kate announced she was in remission, a significant relief for her family and fans. Recently, Prince William provided an emotional update about her recovery, stating, “I’m so proud — incredibly proud.”

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton said she has significantly reduced her alcohol intake since receiving her cancer diagnosis because she is more mindful of her health.