Prince William Is Focused on 'Supporting' Kate Middleton During Her Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton is focused on her health after being diagnosed with cancer, and Prince William continues to be a loving husband. As the pair adjust to their new normal, their inner circle continues to applaud them for being a tightly-knit unit.
"He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her," a longtime family friend told an outlet.
"This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort," they added. "She doesn’t feel isolated at all. The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too."
On Friday, March 22, Kate revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a spokesperson for the couple shared they were touched by the public's response to Kate's health challenges.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a rep shared in a statement.
