Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marital Woes Heightened as Drama With Prince Harry Continues, Spills Source: 'They Bicker Like Most Couples'
Tension is running high amongst royal family members, and it seems to be trickling into Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship.
With King Charles III's coronation just one day away and Prince Harry's return to his homeland adding to the frenzy already surrounding the monumental day, an insider hinted that the Prince and Princess of Wales are feeling the pressure.
“No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William’s and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs over the years,” said the source to a news outlet. “They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry.”
The couple's marital woes have only been heightened by their "nonstop" royal duties, taking care of their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — as well as preparing for His Majesty's coronation on Saturday, May 6, claimed the insider.
However, no matter how bad things may get, William and Kate always make it work. “Regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through,” the source concluded. “They’re in a marvelous place in their lives and squeezed in some valuable time together to mark their 12th anniversary.”
William and Kate will certainly show a united front upon Harry's return, where he will likely be met with icy greetings following the release of Spare, in which he dragged his royal family members.
In one excerpt from his tell-all, Harry accused his older brother of calling wife Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during a sibling fight that allegedly turned physical.
“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast,” the red-headed prince penned in his pages. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Though William has yet to address his brother's memoir — nor Harry and Meghan's several interviews bashing the royals and Netflix docuseries — an insider claimed that the heir to the throne views his sibling's book as the "ultimate betrayal."
“The trust between the two brothers is completely broken," the source pointed out.
