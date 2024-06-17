Kate Middleton Skips Order of the Garter Ceremony as Cancer Treatment Leaves Princess Feeling 'Weak and Tired'

Kate Middleton returned to royal duties on Saturday, June 15, for the Trooping the Colour, but the Princess of Wales skipped the Order of the Garter Ceremony on Monday, June 17, as she continues to battle cancer.

At the event, Prince William was seen without Kate, but his father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, and his wife, Queen Camilla, took part in the event. The trio all wore ceremonial garb for the occasion.

"Celebrating the Order of the Garter in Windsor today. A timeless tradition for over six centuries that recognises public service across a variety of backgrounds. With thanks to Lady Companion of the Garter Baroness Amos for her insight 🛡️✨," the prince captioned an Instagram photo.