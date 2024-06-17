Kate Middleton Skips Order of the Garter Ceremony as Cancer Treatment Leaves Princess Feeling 'Weak and Tired'
Kate Middleton returned to royal duties on Saturday, June 15, for the Trooping the Colour, but the Princess of Wales skipped the Order of the Garter Ceremony on Monday, June 17, as she continues to battle cancer.
At the event, Prince William was seen without Kate, but his father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, and his wife, Queen Camilla, took part in the event. The trio all wore ceremonial garb for the occasion.
"Celebrating the Order of the Garter in Windsor today. A timeless tradition for over six centuries that recognises public service across a variety of backgrounds. With thanks to Lady Companion of the Garter Baroness Amos for her insight 🛡️✨," the prince captioned an Instagram photo.
On Friday, June 14, Kate took to Instagram to confirm that she will attend Trooping the Colour.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.
Kate's outing was her first royal engagement of the year, as the mom-of-three took a step back from her role to focus on her health.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she previously said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed Kate and King Charles' bond was on full display during Trooping the Colour.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"
“It was nice that Charles and Catherine were standing next to each other, they are very close and it showed they are supporting each other," the former royal butler continued. "I think it was a nice gesture and I’m sure William is pleased they were there beside each other."