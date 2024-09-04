Kate Middleton Is 'Slowly' Preparing Prince George to Become King

Kate is often praised for bringing a relatable energy to the royal family, as the Princess of Wales didn't grow up in the aristocracy. However, the mom-of-three makes sure to bring George to age appropriate official gatherings.

"He is attending royal events such as Trooping the Colour, the Coronation and big set events and he is slowly being introduced to those," Dampier noted.

"He has sometimes looked a bit stiff and formal in a suit and tie," the commentator added. "But I thought in the recent photo to mark his 11th birthday he looked a lot more relaxed, a lot more comfortable and he’s clearly maturing rapidly."