Kate Middleton All Smiles At Charity Appearance As She & Prince William Fight About Prince George's Role In Coronation: Photos
Kate Middleton did not allow personal problems to get in the way of her charitable endeavors.
On Tuesday, March 21, the Princess of Wales was all smiles while stepping out for the first-ever meeting for the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood in England, despite reportedly being at odds with husband Prince William over Prince George's role in King Charles III's upcoming coronation.
Kate stepped out in a chic Alexander McQueen blazer, which she wore over a matching blouse, in addition to pairing it with black tapered trousers as she greeted attendees at the event.
The outing comes more than a month before her father-in-law's big day, which is causing a bit of tension between members of the royal family. “There is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” royal commentator Tom Quinn claimed.
“It’s almost an echo of the way William and [Prince] Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend,” the writer continued of the protocol. “A lot of people criticized that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do."
“So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'" he noted of the Saturday, May 6, celebration. “There is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet."
Scroll through the gallery to see Kate step out for a charity appearance.
The mother-of-three smiled big as she attended the first-ever meeting for the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.
- Furious Prince William REFUSES To Interact With Prince Harry If He Attends Coronation, Relationship 'Non-Existent' After Memoir
- Meghan Markle Takes Dig At 'Pomp & Circumstance Surrounding' Kate Middleton's Wedding In Old Blog Post
- Kate Middleton Feels 'Betrayed' By Prince Harry's Memoir, Claims Insider: 'She Doesn't Even Recognize This Person Harry's Become'
Middleton shook hands as she pulled out her best business casual for the event.
The 41-year-old seemed to be in high spirits as she went about business as usual.
Kate looked as chic as ever while addressing attendees at the event.