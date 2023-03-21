Kate Middleton All Smiles At Charity Appearance As She & Prince William Fight About Prince George's Role In Coronation: Photos

“It’s almost an echo of the way William and [Prince] Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend,” the writer continued of the protocol. “A lot of people criticized that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do."

“So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'" he noted of the Saturday, May 6, celebration. “There is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet."