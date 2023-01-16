Queen Consort Camilla Making Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare,' Claims Palace Insider
Though Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be more popular with the British public than King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the latter can't help but boast that she and her husband are in the monarchy's most powerful position.
While Camilla, 75, allegedly always felt she was better than Kate since the Princess of Wales' family isn't royalty, things took an even harsher turn after Camilla and Charles, 74, ascended to the throne this past September,
"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider spilled to Radar, noting Camilla even asks Kate to curtsy for her to show the former is superior.
Camilla also plans to exert her status by getting her and ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles' two children, Tom, 48, and Laura, 45, get knighthoods "as befits the offspring of Britain's queen."
While Kate, 41, and Prince William, 40, are trying to prevent the latter from going through, they feel they won't prove successful since "Charles and Camilla hold all the cards."
PRINCE WILLIAM IGNORES QUESTION ABOUT PRINCE HARRY'S HURTFUL MEMOIR DURING FIRST OUTING WITH KATE MIDDLETON — PICS
As OK! reported, despite the tension, the parents-of-three are taking an "active role" in Camilla and Charles' official coronation on Saturday, May 6, to ensure it "reflects modern Britain."
- 'Spare' Revelations: Everything Prince Harry Said About His Feud With Brother Prince William
- Is Kate Middleton Shading Prince Harry? Princess Of Wales States Talking To A Therapist 'Doesn't Work For Some People'
- 'Spare' Fallout: Tailor Admits Team Worked 'For 4 Days Until 4 A.M.' To Fix Dresses After Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Tiff
"[William and Kate want] to update and modernize the coronation to make it more contemporary," an insider said. "While it's a sacred day, they want to make it more exciting and less somber."
However, Camilla is fuming at the idea of her in-laws attending, with a source disclosing, "[Camilla] feels slighted that more attention is paid to Kate. She fears Kate will steal her thunder."
It's long been said that Camilla has never been fond of Kate, and she even reportedly tried to "humiliate" the brunette beauty before she and William tied the knot.
"The truth is, the very sight of Kate made Camilla burn with jealousy from the beginning. She called her Kate Simpleton behind her back," a source claimed. "There was no doubt that Kate was about to become the new People's Princess — the new Diana — and Camilla would cast herself as the evil stepmother."