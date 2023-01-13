Is Kate Middleton Shading Prince Harry? Princess Of Wales States Talking To A Therapist 'Doesn't Work For Some People'
Did Kate Middleton just take a dig at brother-in-law Prince Harry? Over the past couple of years, the Duke of Sussex has been extremely forthcoming about the benefits of going to therapy, most recently sharing his experiences in his memoir, Spare. But the mother-of-three appeared to address his words while attending a charity engagement with Prince William.
On Thursday, January 12, the coupled swung by the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, England, to learn about the untraditional ways they help the youth deal with mental health woes, as they do so through creative means like dancing, painting and playing music.
Intrigued by their methods, Kate, 41, asked one musician if he felt the program was working for him.
"I'd say so," he reportedly replied. "For me, having that music as a tool is good for me to express my emotions through something I can enjoy. Producing music and letting out what you're feeling is better than saying it in a clinical atmosphere."
After admitting it can be "tough to explain" with words, the Princess of Wales noted, "Talking therapies don't work for some people, they're not for everybody. It's so important to have a range of therapies."
Though her response was innocent enough, the timing didn't go unnoticed, as Harry's book released just two days earlier. In the tome, the father-of-two, 38, candidly shared the role therapy played in his life after struggling with anxiety for years.
He even alleged his brother, 40, would poke fun at his symptoms. "I was an agoraphobe. Which was nearly impossible given my public role," Harry wrote. "After one speech, which couldn’t be avoided or canceled, and during which I’d nearly fainted, Willy came up to me backstage. Laughing. Harold! Look at you! You’re drenched."
The dad-of-two also claimed that both William and Kate witnessed his first panic attack.
"We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview. He saw me sweating, red-faced. ‘You all right, Harold?’ No, I wasn’t," he recounted. "It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try to catch my breath."
All of that being said, Kate and William have advocated for traditional forms of therapy in the past, even launching the Heads Together organization with Harry in 2017.