Kate Middleton Spotted With New Eternity Band Which Symbolizes the 'Next Phase of Her Life' After Ending Chemotherapy
Kate Middleton is entering a new era of her royal career after announcing she is cancer-free, and the Princess of Wales showcased a unique eternity band while attending her first public engagement since ending chemotherapy.
Fans first noticed the gorgeous piece in a social media post during the Olympics, and many viewed it as a "fresh start'" for the princess as she enters "the next phase of her life."
Kate and Prince William traveled to Southport on Thursday, October 10, to meet with the victims impacted by the stabbing that took place at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.
"Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy," William and Kate said on social media.
While meeting with first responders, Kate thanked them for their bravery.
"I can't underestimate how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day. On behalf of them, thank you," Kate shared.
"You're all heroes. Please make sure you look after yourselves, please take your time, don't rush back to work," William noted.
On September 9, Kate took to social media to update fans on her health after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
During her medical leave, Kate prioritized her treatment and caring for her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Kate's decision to be transparent about her condition reminded royal experts of William's mother, Princess Diana.
“Emphasis on family, healing, nature, empathizing with the health struggles of others — it’s all there,” commentator Christopher Andersen stated. “It’s hard not to think of Princess Diana when you look at this video. She brought the same kind of energy to the royal family.”
