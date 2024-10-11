Kate Middleton Struggled With 'Inner Tension' During Her First Public Engagement Since Ending Chemotherapy

The Waleses traveled to Southport to meet the families of the three young girls who were stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class. While extending their support to the people impacted by the tragedy, William and Kate appeared to be in sync.

James noticed Kate raised "her hands in a series of cupping rituals, sometimes with spiked fingers registering the strength of her emotional input."

"One very sweet, familiar trait is that of intense mirroring between Kate and William," she noted. "This has always been their signature look and it is happily as intense as ever."