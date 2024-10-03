'Normal' Kate Middleton Was Filled With 'Humanity and Kindness' While Meeting With Cancer-Stricken Teen
As soon as Kate Middleton returned to work after ending chemotherapy, she used her platform to help others.
In her first photograph since announcing she is in remission, the princess was seen with teenage cancer patient Liz Hatton.
"None of us were really expecting it necessarily — except for my little brother apparently," Hatton told BBC Radio.
“Talking to them was amazing ‘cause it was like talking to anyone, like just a normal person," she added. "There was no sort of grandeur about them, there was just humanity and kindness.”
Hatton's mother shared her daughter's bucket list on X after she was diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumor. The social media post caught the attention of Prince William through the London Air Ambulance Charity, and the Prince of Wales invited the teen to Windsor.
"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in a tweet.
Kate and King Charles' cancer diagnoses have reminded fans of the impact the disease has on millions of families, including the famous brood. Although Charles is still battling the condition, Kate took to X and Instagram to update fans on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Monday, September 9. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Kate avoided the spotlight for months to focus on her recovery, but she used social media to communicate with the public throughout her leave of absence.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the brunette beauty continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate has completed her treatment, but she isn't expected to rush back into her duties.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."