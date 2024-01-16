Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a 'Secret Method of Communicating' During Royal Engagements
Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance began during their years at St Andrews, and throughout their romance, the couple created a way to comfort each other without breaking royal protocol. Now, a body language expert noticed the Wales' mannerisms while at official gatherings.
According to Darren Stanton, William and Kate “have developed a secret method of communicating with each other whilst attending official engagements when many eyes are upon them.”
Aside from the duo's demeanor, Stanton noticed how the Princess of Wales has grown into a secure and beloved figure within the monarchy.
“Kate’s confidence has grown dramatically in recent years,” Stanton said. “When Kate was first introduced as a public figure, we would see her play with her hair a lot and look to William for support during joint interviews or events."
"We would see this from William, too, as they both wanted reassurance from each other," he continued. "There’s a sense they weren’t very confident early on and looking into each other’s eyes was their way of checking in with each other. They both wanted to feel at ease.”
In the early years of her royal career, Kate openly struggled with public speaking, but she eventually refined her skills.
In more recent years, Kate hasn’t shown any signs of nervousness or “a need for reassurance from William,” Stanton said. “Her confidence has grown massively."
"We get a sense she’s happy to be there and wants to prove she’s here to get on with her job," the hypnotist explained. "She has an inner strength and is very motivated to do the best she can."
Upon entering a room, Kate can be seen standing tall and appearing engaged in conversation.
"This is shown through holding her head high, being active in conversations, and engaging in strong eye contact with people she’s never met before," Stanton shared. "Kate didn’t have this confidence previously, and the confidence she has is quite stable.”
“It’s not too overwhelming, and it’s clear her role comes naturally to her. Kate always has strong eye contact with anyone she’s communicating with and never comes across as slouched," he stated. "She rarely crosses her arms, either—and that is normally a giveaway of someone feeling out of place with a lack of confidence.”
OK! previously reported Stanton noticed how the future king and queen often comfort each other amid scandal and controversy. After Omid Scobie released Endgame, the partners were asked to address the project, but they continued to enter an event without acknowledging a reporter's question.
"Kate and William's laughter is completely genuine. William touched his tie briefly, and while this can be a gesture of reassurance, William may have done this as he was feeling nervous with the attention being on him," Stanton said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite a journalist asking the Wales to acknowledge the book, the pair were able to enjoy the Royal Variety Performance.
"But Kate's presence by his side put him at ease, as the nerves didn’t take over. Apart from that, they both really enjoyed themselves. There were no signs of them faking any of their emotions," he explained. "They wanted to be there and they could fully let go. It was a very natural appearance from the both of them."
Stanton spoke to Mirror.