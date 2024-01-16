Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a 'Secret Method of Communicating' During Royal Engagements

According to Darren Stanton, William and Kate “have developed a secret method of communicating with each other whilst attending official engagements when many eyes are upon them.”

Aside from the duo's demeanor, Stanton noticed how the Princess of Wales has grown into a secure and beloved figure within the monarchy.

“Kate’s confidence has grown dramatically in recent years,” Stanton said. “When Kate was first introduced as a public figure, we would see her play with her hair a lot and look to William for support during joint interviews or events."

"We would see this from William, too, as they both wanted reassurance from each other," he continued. "There’s a sense they weren’t very confident early on and looking into each other’s eyes was their way of checking in with each other. They both wanted to feel at ease.”