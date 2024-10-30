Cancer-Stricken King Charles Was 'Very Grateful' to Have Queen Camilla With Him While Touring Australia and Samoa
King Charles has been leaning on Queen Camilla as he juggles cancer treatment and royal duties, especially when they recent traveled to Australia and Samoa.
"This is a very, very important development, I think it's very positive. We know that the King has a very holistic approach to his work and his life generally," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"And there's no doubt that the recent trip to Australia and Samoa was tremendously reviving for him," Fitzwilliams shared.
While traveling Down Under, Charles "didn't undertake evening engagements" to keep his schedule "balanced" due to his ongoing health battle.
"It should be remembered that there was a free day when they after they landed, there weren't evening engagements in Australia and it was very, very carefully balanced by his doctors," Fitzwilliams continued. "But yes, it went splendidly, and indeed I think it was considered something of a triumph, especially in that heat."
Charles returned to public duties in April, and he is expected to take on additional trips overseas in 2025.
"It's wonderful news that he feels free to plan spring and autumn trips next year. We do have to just emphasize, that obviously depends on his doctor's advice, and that is so important," the commentator added.
"Given the fact that he hasn't been used to doing anything like this since his cancer diagnosis, he hasn't been able, apart from D-Day, to travel abroad," he continued. "So there's no question that I think he will this Australia and Samoa trip as a personal triumph."
Throughout Charles' reign, Camilla has played a significant role in assisting her husband in his ascension.
"I think also he will be very grateful for Queen Camilla's help and support. There's no doubt that's been invaluable," Fitzwilliams speculated. "They're a similar age, similar attitudes, similar sense of humor, similar friends. So they are perfectly matched."
"Thinking back over the years of all the problems that occurred in the past, that's one thing," he stated. "But I think there's no question, especially in a crisis, and this has been a crisis, and he seems to be coming through it splendidly, and it is indeed partly due to her."
While in Australia, Charles' speech was interrupted by politician-turned-protestor Lidia Thorpe, who protested His Majesty and Camilla's appearance in Parliament.
Thorpe has been a vocal advocate for indigenous rights in Australia, as she is the first Aboriginal woman to represent Victoria in Australia's senate.
"You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist," Thorpe shouted at the royals. "This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king. F--- the colony!"
Fortunately, it didn't seem to affect Charles' trip too much.
"King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on," royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News after Charles' address on Monday, October 21.
"Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she claimed. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this."