Cancer-Stricken King Charles Was 'Very Grateful' to Have Queen Camilla With Him While Touring Australia and Samoa

Charles returned to public duties in April, and he is expected to take on additional trips overseas in 2025.

"It's wonderful news that he feels free to plan spring and autumn trips next year. We do have to just emphasize, that obviously depends on his doctor's advice, and that is so important," the commentator added.

"Given the fact that he hasn't been used to doing anything like this since his cancer diagnosis, he hasn't been able, apart from D-Day, to travel abroad," he continued. "So there's no question that I think he will this Australia and Samoa trip as a personal triumph."