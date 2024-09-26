Kate Middleton ‘Will’ Attend the 'Biggest Night of the Year for the Royals' After Declaring She's Cancer-Free

"I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict. That is an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at," Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "But there aren't many occasions now through the rest of the year, other than the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace, which is the biggest night of the year for the royals, where every room of Buckingham Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends."

"That is a very big night. She may appear at that, but there aren't many other occasions that she will," he added.