Kate Middleton ‘Will’ Attend the 'Biggest Night of the Year for the Royals' After Declaring She's Cancer-Free
Kate Middleton is slowly returning to public engagements after announcing she is cancer-free, and Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed the Princess of Wales will attend Remembrance Day after all.
"I think that you will see [Kate] at the Cenotaph in November, a tribute to those who died in all conflict. That is an occasion she would want to go to which people would want to see her at," Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "But there aren't many occasions now through the rest of the year, other than the Diplomatic Reception of Buckingham Palace, which is the biggest night of the year for the royals, where every room of Buckingham Palace is used and every diplomat in London attends."
"That is a very big night. She may appear at that, but there aren't many other occasions that she will," he added.
OK! previously reported the future queen is expected to participate in her annual Christmas caroling event.
“It’s fantastic news. We are thrilled to hear it," royal commentator Helena Chard told GB News. “To hear she is going to back for one of the highlights of the royal calendar is delightful, it’s obviously a slow and measured return."
“It shows her determination and we are really willing her on. She wants to get back and well, that’s her ambition," she added.
Throughout her royal career, Kate has had a key role in the holiday gathering.
“We are all excited about this concert, it’s a really huge deal. She has been hosting and working on this for years," Chard shared. “I’m pretty sure she will be at the Remembrance Day service also."
“She wants to return to normality but she will have to take things day by day," Chard added.
On September 9, Kate took to social media to discuss being in remission after maintaining a low profile for months.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
In her post, Kate shared clips of herself with the Prince of Wales, her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."