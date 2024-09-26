Kate Middleton’s Return to Public Duties 'Won't Be as Normal' as She Wants It to Be
Kate Middleton is slowly returning to royal duties after spending the year battling cancer, but the Princess of Wales' schedule will look different as she focuses on her remission journey.
The future queen is reportedly working on her annual Christmas carol service, but it's unclear how Kate's health will change the event's format.
“It’s fantastic news. We are thrilled to hear it," royal commentator Helena Chard told GB News. “To hear she is going to back for one of the highlights of the royal calendar is delightful, it’s obviously a slow and measured return."
“It shows her determination and we are really willing her on. She wants to get back and well, that’s her ambition," she added.
Kate took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her cancer treatment, but she is expected to attend a reduced number of engagements after revealing she is cancer-free.
“We are all excited about this concert, it’s a really huge deal. She has been hosting and working on this for years," Chard shared. “I’m pretty sure she will be at the Remembrance Day service also."
“She wants to return to normality but she will have to take things day by day," Chard added.
Aside from her December event, the Princess of Wales continues to focus on her childhood advocacy initiatives.
“She continues to work on her early years projects too. Just remember, it won’t be as normal as previous," Chard shared. "She will be working as hard as possible, she has a young family to look after though."
“When she is Queen in due course, there will be years of absolutely full on work," she noted. "I can’t wait to see it and see who will be there.”
On Monday, September 9, Kate took to social media to update fans on her well-being.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Prince William and his wife are now focused on her recovery.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Kate said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."