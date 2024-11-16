Kate Upton Alarms Followers After Asking 'Emergency' Question About a 'Drunk and High' Father Traveling With His Young Daughter

"Truly asking... lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents: Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them of on the highway at midnight to walk home," she asked.

"Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway," Upton added. "Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?"