Kate Upton Alarms Followers After Asking 'Emergency' Question About a 'Drunk and High' Father Traveling With His Young Daughter

Kate Upton's recent social media update has her followers concerned.

Nov. 16 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Kate Upton's recent social media update has people worried.

The model, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 15, to ask her followers about a hypothetical scenario of a father putting his child in harm's way.

"Truly asking... lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents: Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them of on the highway at midnight to walk home," she asked.

"Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway," Upton added. "Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?"

"It's such a bizarre question to ask without any real context," one fan penned in the comments section of the blonde beauty's most recent post.

"A highway drop-off where the child and father live nearby may be normal, depending on where they live. Is there a shortcut? Also, is dad being antagonized? proof of drugs & liquor," a second person asked. "Is the person driving going against this person in any way for the benefit of themselves?"

While the question does not appear to be related to her own life, Upton has been married to baseball player Justin Verlander since 2017. The couple share a 6-year-old daughter named Genevieve.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton has been married to Justin Verlander since 2017.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl has never missed an opportunity to gush over her man, 41. "Justin is so supportive and I don't think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way. He's a lover, not a judge," she said in a 2017 interview about finding the perfect wedding dress. "Our relationship is my favorite thing about my life right now."

After the power couple tied the knot, Verlander revealed what a magical day it was for the both of them. "It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook. The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time," he spilled in a 2018 interview.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander share a 6-year-old daughter named Genevieve.

"All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more," the proud husband added. "Being able to look out and see everyone that we love and her walking down the aisle was a very special moment that I'll never forget. I'm truly blessed to be able to share these experiences with my best friend, and all our close friends and family were there."

People conducted the 2017 interview with Upton.

People conducted the 2018 interview with Verlander.

