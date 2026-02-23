Eric Dane Withdrew From ALS Event Prior to His Death at 53

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane, the former star of Grey’s Anatomy, withdrew from an ALS event shortly before his death at age 53. He was scheduled to attend the ALS Network’s Champions for Cures and Care Gala on January 24 to receive the Advocate of the Year award. However, Dane had to miss the event because he was “not well enough to attend due to the physical realities of ALS.”

A spokesperson for the ALS Network expressed gratitude for Dane’s “courage, advocacy, and continued commitment to the ALS community.” The organization pledged to honor him at the event with “profound respect and support.” Broadway actor Aaron Lazar, who also has ALS, accepted the award on Dane’s behalf.

The ALS Network had announced in September 2025 that Dane would receive the award, crediting him with bringing “international attention to ALS” through his “leadership and compassion.” In a statement at the time, Dane remarked, “This award is more than an honor — it’s a reflection of the incredible strength and courage I see in the ALS community every day.”

Dane publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, and from that moment, he committed himself to raising awareness about the disease. During a virtual panel with I AM ALS in December 2025, he shared, “I think it’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can.” He emphasized his belief that his life extends beyond himself.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. According to the Mayo Clinic, it leads to “loss of muscle control,” and currently, there is no cure. In an interview on Good Morning America, Dane revealed his first symptom was weakness in his right hand, which he initially thought was due to overexertion.

As his condition worsened, Dane became wheelchair-bound, with only one functioning arm before his passing. His family shared a heartfelt statement, revealing that Dane “spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.” They noted that Dane became a passionate advocate during his ALS journey, determined to make a difference for others facing similar challenges.

