Katharine McPhee Rushes Home From Asia After She and Husband David Foster Experience a 'Horrible Family Tragedy'
Katharine McPhee, 39, and her husband David Foster, 73, have suffered a "horrible tragedy" in their family.
On Friday, August 11, the "Terrified" singer revealed via Instagram unfortunate news that she needed to cancel the remainder of her performances and cut her visit to Asia short so she could deal with a heartbreaking situation back home.
"It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," McPhee — who was the runner-up on American Idol Season 5 —wrote in a social media statement written over a black screen.
"David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family," the Scorpion actress explained, though it remains unclear at this time what exact incident occurred.
"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," McPhee concluded, signaling celebrities, friends and fans to flood the comments section with supportive thoughts and prayers.
"Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜," Foster's ex-wife Linda Thompson, 73 — who was married to the Grammy-winning musician from 1991-2005 — expressed, as Nicole Scherzinger added, "Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️."
"So sad to miss your performance tomorrow. But fully understand with what's going on," an upset fan admitted, while another admirer wrote: "I am so so so so sorry for this terrible news! I’m thinking of you and sending you all much much love 😘."
It seems Foster will stay in Jakarta, Indonesia, for at least an extra few days, as he is set to take the stage without his wife on Friday and Saturday night, meaning McPhee will likely be traveling home alone to be with her family.
The Canadian composer will still be joined by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson and Raisa as part of his "David Foster and Friends" tour.
McPhee and Foster tied the knot in 2019 and share 1-year-old son, Remie. Foster is also a father to five adult children: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.