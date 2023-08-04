Katharine McPhee Bashed After Claiming She 'Missed' Armed Robbery in L.A. Restaurant by 'a Few Hours': 'You Can Be There for the Next One'
Katharine McPhee was nearly part of an armed robbery.
On Thursday, August 3, the American Idol alum commented on a news clip that documented the crime that occurred at 12:30 a.m. The incident happened at famous celebrity restaurant Craigs in West Hollywood, where two adults were approached by the criminal with a semiautomatic weapon.
"Omg missed this by probably a few hours," the singer-songwriter penned under the video.
Some fans were shocked that McPhee had almost experienced this terrifying event, while others bashed the star for her bizarre comment.
"Dont worry, you live in LA, you can be there for the next one😬," one person wrote, while a second added, "Thank goodness you weren’t there. I'm cancelling my reservation!"
"Us too. So scary," a third chimed in, while a fourth added, "U live in Los Angeles … something else will happen."
A fifth carried the same sentiment claiming, "That's Los Angeles! You cannot go out to eat!"
As OK! previously reported, the last time the celeb made headlines was for her husband's comment on her body following the birth of their first child in 2021.
- Katharine McPhee Slams 'Haters' For Bashing Husband David Foster After He Made Comments On His Wife's Post-Baby Body: 'Stop Being So Offended'
- Katharine McPhee Returns To The 'Idol' Stage For Stunning Performance Of 'The Prayer' With Willie Spence: Watch
- Keep Them Coming! Katharine McPhee Can't Wait To Expand Family With Hubby David Foster After Welcoming Baby Boy Rennie, Spills Source
David Foster, 73, shared an image of McPhee, 39, as she showed off her postpartum body in a bikini, to which Foster commented, "What baby!"
Fans quickly began to criticize the musician for his distasteful comment about McPhee's figure, calling his words "cringe worthy," and "gross," due to the pressure on women to quickly lose weight after giving birth.
However, following the backlash, the former reality TV contestant slammed the haters for condemning her hubby.
"Ok the press around my husband's photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol 🙄," she said in December 2021. "I'm sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can't deal with it maybe this helps."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better?," she continued. "There is nothing wrong with that — most people do. I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone."