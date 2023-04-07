Kathie Lee Gifford's Fairytale Romance In Jeopardy As Boyfriend Richard Spitz Is 'Furious' Their Relationship Is 'Out There' In Public, Spills Source
Kathie Lee Gifford's relationship with Nashville businessman Richard Spitz is on the rocks since the two reportedly butt heads over how public they'd like their lowkey love to be after they were photographed out and about together earlier this year.
"Kathie Lee is secretly thrilled to finally have this relationship out in the open. Richard, on the other hand, is not happy at all," a source spilled in a recent interview. "He has never allowed his picture to be taken, and is furious that his relationship with Kathie Lee is 'out there' now."
The source noted that the 62-year-old has even "denied" their relationship in public, going so far as to wait until the movie started and the "lights went down" to take a seat beside the 69-year-old at her latest film premiere.
"Before it was over and the lights went on, he got up and snuck out early," the source added, noting it was "really weird" that Spitz "wouldn't go near her" all night.
The awkwardness is believed to come from a recent "big fight" concerning their romantic relationship and public appearances.
"Kathie Lee wants the relationship to move forward, and he refuses to even acknowledge it publicly and for some reason, she has put up with it," the source revealed.
Aside from Spitz's alleged aversion to having his picture taken with Gifford, the only photo of them posted to the singer's Instagram was present on her social media for a short time before disappearing.
As OK! previously reported, Spitz lives next door to the "Love Me To Death" artist in an upscale gated community in Nashville, Tenn. The businessman moved there in 2020, although, it is unclear if he bought the lavish property before or after meeting the television personality.
While little is known about their quiet romance, an insider spilled Gifford and Spitz have been "enjoying each other's company for some time" and that Gifford "take him everywhere" with her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The Sun on the couple's alleged rough patch.