Finding Love Once Again: Everything We Know About Kathie Lee Gifford's New Boyfriend
Kathie Lee Gifford appears to have found love Once Again — but who exactly is her new mystery man?
The "Love Me to Death" singer has reportedly been dating Nashville-based businessman Richard Spitz away from the public eye for over a year now, and she's been careful to keep her sizzling romance to herself.
Spitz is 62-years-old and lives next door to Gifford in the same, lavish gated community in Nashville, Tennessee. He bought the sprawling property in 2020, one year after the 69-year-old moved in to her own home.
"Kathie Lee and Richard have been enjoying each other's company for some time," the insider spilled of the lovebirds' lowkey relationship. "They're often spotted out and about in the Nashville area."
A separate source added Gifford "seems smitten" with Spitz and "takes him everywhere" with her, noting that it's "surprising she's kept the relationship under wraps for this long."
Although the duo isn't often photographed together, they were recently spotted out and about on their way home from the gym. While walking down the facility's steps, Gifford tripped.
Ever the gentleman, Spitz was seen jumping into action and quickly helping his girlfriend back to her feet.
And while the award-winning songstress has largely kept mum on the details of her current romance — there has only been very rare traces of Spitz on her social media — she admitted in a summer 2022 interview that she had someone "very special" in her life, but wanted to keep it "special" by not discussing it.
"It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it," she told People at the time.
"To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, that’s a beautiful place to be," she continued. "I’m just so grateful. He's the smartest person I've ever met, and he’s funny."
The sources spoke with The Sun on Gifford and Spitz's relationship.