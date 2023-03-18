Finding Love Once Again: Everything We Know About Kathie Lee Gifford's New Boyfriend

The "Love Me to Death" singer has reportedly been dating Nashville-based businessman Richard Spitz away from the public eye for over a year now, and she's been careful to keep her sizzling romance to herself.

Kathie Lee Gifford appears to have found love Once Again — but who exactly is her new mystery man?

Spitz is 62-years-old and lives next door to Gifford in the same, lavish gated community in Nashville, Tennessee. He bought the sprawling property in 2020, one year after the 69-year-old moved in to her own home.

"Kathie Lee and Richard have been enjoying each other's company for some time," the insider spilled of the lovebirds' lowkey relationship. "They're often spotted out and about in the Nashville area."

A separate source added Gifford "seems smitten" with Spitz and "takes him everywhere" with her, noting that it's "surprising she's kept the relationship under wraps for this long."