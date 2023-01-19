Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'

The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk , and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed.

Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford 's husband, Frank Gifford , passed away , the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported.

Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"

The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022. "I have someone very special in my life," she shared at the time. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special."

"It's just happy, and I don't want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it," she continued. "To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing's missing, and that's a beautiful place to be . I'm just so grateful."

"And we have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that's exactly what I need and exactly what I want, you know? Different seasons of life — we weren't meant to know each other before, it's right now," she gushed of why their romance works . "We don't know what the future holds at all, but we're having fun today."

In November 2022, she gushed about Cronk all over again. "I have a very sweet man in my life. He's good for me, and I'm good for him," she said.

However, she was adamant on not spilling any more details.

"And that's all that I'll say about it, because there's nothing else to talk about," she added.