Kathie Lee Gifford Tells Eerie Story About Encountering a 'Demon' in Church: 'It Confirmed Everything Jesus Ever Said'

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Kathie Lee Gifford was not into the dark energy she experienced while visiting a church in Bethlehem as a teenager. The NBC anchor, 72, opened up about her spooky encounter with a "demon" on the Wednesday, July 15, episode of the spiritual podcast "Blurry Creatures."

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Source: @blurrycreatures/YouTube Kathie Lee Gifford recently appeared on the spiritual podcast 'Blurry Creatures.'

"Want to hear about the demons I've known?" Gifford said. She explained she went to Jerusalem with her mother when she was 17 and they took a bus trip to Bethlehem. She described going into the cathedral and she saw people lighting candles.

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Source: @blurrycreatures/YouTube Kathie Lee Gifford claimed she met a demon when she was a teenager.

She noted "there was a monk covered in a cloak who started to growl at us" as she was igniting one of the candles. "We didn't know what it means and then we realized, 'Oh, people are putting money down,'" the Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alum added. "We left our purses on the bus and we didn't have any money," Gifford recalled.

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The 'Demon' Had 'Orange Teeth' and 'Blood-Red Eyes'

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Source: MEGA The NBC anchor said her experience influenced her perception of the supernatural.

"And all of a sudden, the cloak comes back and the monk [starts making an odd slurping noise and screams]," Gifford imitated as she made a scary face. "[The monk] had orange teeth and blood-red eyes," she claimed. "You know it when you see it. It wasn't subtle." When asked if the experience changed her perception of the supernatural, Gifford said. "It confirmed it." "It confirmed everything Jesus ever said," she stated.

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Kathie Lee Gifford Previously Opened Up About Being 'Anti-Religion'

Source: MEGA Kathie Lee Gifford previously opened up about her faith.

Gifford, who is a strong Christian, opened up in February about being "anti-religion" in an interview with Fox News. "The Bible talks about prayer without ceasing. Our life should be nonstop prayer, nonstop conversation, dialog, and walk with our Lord," the journalist said. "It's not a religion. I am very anti-religion. Religion puts people in chains and Jesus takes them away. So I've always tried to be, and I am, the exact same person," she continued.

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Source: @kathieleegifford/Instagram 'I don't separate the secular from the spiritual,' the journalist said.