Keeping up with the goddaughters!

Kathie Lee Gifford — who is a longtime friend of Kris Jenner — had some advice for her goddaughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Today host dished about her relationship with the famous reality stars.

“By the time I moved away from California they were still very, very little, so I’ve obviously not had a whole lot of influence on their lives,” she explained to host Andy Cohen. “But I adore them. I adore all of them. They’re part of my life. I’ve know [their mom] Kris [Jenner] since I was in my early 20s, when I first started my career in California.”

“I would tell them, first of all, stay close to God. And they sometimes do!” she advised. “I would tell them to be true to themselves. That’s about it. That’s what I tell everybody.”

“They’re not superstars or billionaires when they come into this world. They were just my dear friend’s children,” she continued. “That’s what all we celebrities are anyway at the end of the day really, we’re just people.”

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder and supermodel may be like family to the 67-year-old, she is aware of the pressure the young ladies can face since they are in the public eye.

“We have a celebrity crazed culture and we put people on pedestals that we’re not made for,” she said. “People aren’t supposed to sit where only God should sit. We make huge mistakes [when] we make our idols out of human beings, ’cause they’re going to topple and fall. Unfortunately in our culture, people love to see the fall. I hate it. I hate to see people ruined or destroyed.”

As for how she lives her own life, the Daytime Emmy winner said she follows a particular principle: she wants the best for everyone.

“I hate to see people ruined or destroyed,” she said. “There’s a scripture that always goes through my mind when these things happen. I say ‘There but for the grace of God go I,’ because it could happen to me, too. What does it profit a person if they gain the whole world and lose your very soul? People sell out for celebrity. They really, really do. … It’s heartbreaking.”

The devout Christian has leaned on her faith throughout 2020. Following the death of legendary TV host Regis Philbin — who died a month before his 89th birthday — she recounted her last private moments with her longtime friend. The pair had lunch at Gifford’s Connecticut estate two weeks prior to his passing. Philbin’s wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin, also attended what would be their last encounter, where they had the couples’ favorite meal — frutti di mare — and spent the day “laughing themselves sick.”

“We just had the best time,” Gifford said. “When they left I said to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I am going to see my friend?'”

Later, Philbin’s wife told Gifford that their last meal was the first time the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host had laughed in a long time.

Gifford explained to her former TODAY show hosts that the TV icon was ready to go. She recalled how they discussed their common belief in the Lord and that she knew where Philbin was going and who he would be with.