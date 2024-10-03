or
Kathie Lee Gifford Believes She'd Be in an 'Insane Asylum Without Jesus,' Says She's 'Been Through a Lot of Crappy Stuff'

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: mega

Kathie Lee Gifford admitted her relationship with Jesus is the only thing that's kept her sane over the years.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford believes she "could have never made it" in life if she didn't have her relationship with Jesus.

In a new interview, the TV star opened up about her spirituality, admitting she would "be in an insane asylum without Jesus."

kathie lee gifford believes insane asylum without jesus
Source: mega

Kathie Lee Gifford said she'd be 'in an insane asylum' if it wasn't for her relationship with Jesus.

"I've been through a lot of crappy stuff in my life. I've been blessed beyond belief as well," the mother-of-two, 71, noted. "But I've had a lot of things that ended up being very public too, that would have put me away for a long time and done a lot of damage to my family, to my everything."

kathie lee gifford believes insane asylum without jesus
Source: mega

The TV star admitted she's been through several rough patches over the last two decades.

"I was already holding Jesus’ his hand. When you go through the kinds of things that I went through in the last, you know, 20 years, you just cling. You just cling tighter. You're already there. You already have them," the Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee alum continued. "And I know people always talk about, you know, people coming to God in a foxhole. Fine. Whenever you come to God, it's a good thing. The better thing is to come to know him early in your life and then cling to him for their whole life."

kathie lee gifford believes insane asylum without jesus
Source: mega

Kathie and Gifford share two children and married in 1986.

Gifford didn't go into specifics about her struggles, but she did endure heartbreak when late husband Frank Gifford — who passed at age 84 in 2015 — cheated on her in 1997. However, she chose to forgive him for the transgression.

Despite her connection with Jesus, the former Today co-host confessed she "can't stand religion" because "religion puts people in chains. And Jesus comes to set us free."

"What do you want? You want to go someplace and sit in the same pew week after week after week and hear the same stuff that doesn't change your life at all. Or do you want to walk with a living creator of all things who loves you and has a plan for your life and only, only, only longs for you to have fellowship with Him? That's the only thing I'm interested in," she spilled.

kathie lee gifford believes insane asylum without jesus
Source: @kathieleegifford/facebook

The former 'Today' co-host admitted she 'can't stand religion.'

Kathie explained that she turned to her faith when she had to undergo surgery after breaking her pelvis.

After the procedure, she did just a week of physical therapy and recovered remarkably quickly, with her doctor telling her, "‘You are completely and totally healed by the grace of God. And you can have a glass of wine now.’"

Fox News Digital spoke with Gifford.

