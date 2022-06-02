Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's 'Surprised' Son Cody Named His Baby After His Late Father: 'He's Never Gotten Over The Loss'

On Tuesday, May 31, Kathie Lee Gifford's son, Cody, and his wife, Erika Brown, announced they welcomed their son, Frank Michael, who is named after the TV host's late husband, Frank Gifford.

However, the 68-year-old admitted she was thrown off when she first heard the sweet moniker. "I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man," she said while on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "But I guess he's never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is."