Travis Kelce Admits He Feels Like an 'Amateur' While Making Acting Debut in Ryan Murphy's Series 'Grotesquerie': 'It's Definitely a Fun Challenge'

travis kelce vegas
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce added a new title to his resume!

On top of being a football star and a top-tier boyfriend to Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old has started to dip his toes into acting, though he admitted he’s still working on perfecting his craft.

travis kelce
Travis Kelce landed a role in Ryan Murphy's new series 'Grotesquerie.'

While on Good Morning America, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared how filming Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series Grotesquerie has been going.

When asked if he’d call himself an actor, Kelce replied, "I guess you could say that. Yeah."

travis kelce event
Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I've been on a few shows before… I've only played myself in those shows, though," he added. "So it's definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything, and the understanding of a script and the scene. But it's a challenge."

Kelce revealed he’s been "taking pointers" from everyone on set and is always "keeping an open ear" to learn from the experts.

travis kelce
Travis Kelce also hosts the 'New Heights' podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

"I feel like an amateur right now, but it's definitely a fun challenge, and I'm enjoying every bit of it, for sure… I'm coachable. That's one thing I know from being in sports, I am a coachable guy," the athlete shared. "It's just been awesome… Everybody involved in terms of the actors and the directors and the writers have just helped me out so much, understanding what I'm supposed to be doing. And I'm just havin' fun with it."

In addition to his acting career, the celeb also hosts the “New Heights” podcast alongside brother Jason Kelce, who is a former Philadelphia Eagles player.

tay trav after party
Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.

In the interview, Travis spoke about how the podcast has risen in popularity over the last two years.

"I couldn't have even imagined it'd get to the point it is today. And I'm so fortunate that everybody, you know, kinda latched on to me and my brother's family dynamic, because that's really what my goal was too when we started the podcast," he said of the talk show, which the brothers started in September 2022.

"If you looked at us on two different teams you really didn't even think that we were brothers," Travis continued. "We just had the same last name. Just because he's, like, the Neanderthal that wears flip flops in the winter and doesn't really care what he looks like, and I like to, you know, throw on fashionable stuff and have fun. Be a little bit more outspoken… And, you know, through the podcast we've been able to show everybody just how close we are as brothers."

