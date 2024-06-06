Travis Kelce Admits He Feels Like an 'Amateur' While Making Acting Debut in Ryan Murphy's Series 'Grotesquerie': 'It's Definitely a Fun Challenge'

"I feel like an amateur right now, but it's definitely a fun challenge, and I'm enjoying every bit of it, for sure… I'm coachable. That's one thing I know from being in sports, I am a coachable guy," the athlete shared. "It's just been awesome… Everybody involved in terms of the actors and the directors and the writers have just helped me out so much, understanding what I'm supposed to be doing. And I'm just havin' fun with it."

In addition to his acting career, the celeb also hosts the “New Heights” podcast alongside brother Jason Kelce, who is a former Philadelphia Eagles player.