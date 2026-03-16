'Snatched' Kathy Bates Sparks 'Facelift' Accusations as She Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure at 2026 Oscars: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Bates sparked plastic surgery rumors when she graced the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15. The actress got dolled up in a long-sleeved dress that featured shiny embellishments, and while countless fans raved over her slimmed-down look amid her weight-loss journey, others speculated she went under the knife.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Bates Shines at the 2026 Oscars

Source: mega Kathy Bates showed off a slimmer figure at the 2026 Oscars.

"My girl got her face pulled 😍," one X user alleged, while another wrote, "Her facelift looks fantastic." A third fan called the 77-year-old "snatched," while a fourth admirer penned, "That is the best I have ever seen her look. Not just because of the weight loss, her hair and makeup look beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kathy Bates' 100-Pound Weight Loss

Source: mega Social media users speculated that the actress had a facelift — though she's never commented on getting face work done.

Bates got candid about her health in a 2024 interview, revealing she "lost 100 pounds" over the past "six or seven years." In a follow-up interview, the Misery star clarified she lost 80 lbs. through diet and lifestyle changes and dropped the final 20 when she stated taking Ozempic. "There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic. But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic," she shared. "It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough." "I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college," she admitted, revealing she decided to change things around when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The movie star's weight-loss journey was sparked by a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

"I ate because I was afraid, and I ate because it was a FU to my self-esteem. [Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation," the Oscar-winner spilled. "One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight." "I had to sit down every moment that I could," Bates confessed of how she felt when heavier. "It was hard for me to walk. I’m ashamed I let myself get so out of shape, but now I have a tremendous amount of energy."

'This Is the Best Time of My Life'

Source: mega Kathy Bates shed the extra pounds through lifestyle changes and Ozempic.