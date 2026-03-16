or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kathy Bates
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Snatched' Kathy Bates Sparks 'Facelift' Accusations as She Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure at 2026 Oscars: Photos

Photo of Kathy Bates
Source: mega

Kathy Bates turned heads at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 15 2026, Published 8:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Bates sparked plastic surgery rumors when she graced the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

The actress got dolled up in a long-sleeved dress that featured shiny embellishments, and while countless fans raved over her slimmed-down look amid her weight-loss journey, others speculated she went under the knife.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Bates Shines at the 2026 Oscars

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kathy Bates showed off a slimmer figure at the 2026 Oscars.
Source: mega

Kathy Bates showed off a slimmer figure at the 2026 Oscars.

"My girl got her face pulled 😍," one X user alleged, while another wrote, "Her facelift looks fantastic."

A third fan called the 77-year-old "snatched," while a fourth admirer penned, "That is the best I have ever seen her look. Not just because of the weight loss, her hair and makeup look beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kathy Bates' 100-Pound Weight Loss

Photo of Social media users speculated that the actress had a facelift — though she's never commented on getting face work done.
Source: mega

Social media users speculated that the actress had a facelift — though she's never commented on getting face work done.

Bates got candid about her health in a 2024 interview, revealing she "lost 100 pounds" over the past "six or seven years."

In a follow-up interview, the Misery star clarified she lost 80 lbs. through diet and lifestyle changes and dropped the final 20 when she stated taking Ozempic.

"There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic. But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic," she shared. "It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough."

"I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college," she admitted, revealing she decided to change things around when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

MORE ON:
Kathy Bates

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The movie star's weight-loss journey was sparked by a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.
Source: mega

The movie star's weight-loss journey was sparked by a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

"I ate because I was afraid, and I ate because it was a FU to my self-esteem. [Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation," the Oscar-winner spilled. "One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight."

"I had to sit down every moment that I could," Bates confessed of how she felt when heavier. "It was hard for me to walk. I’m ashamed I let myself get so out of shape, but now I have a tremendous amount of energy."

'This Is the Best Time of My Life'

Photo of Kathy Bates shed the extra pounds through lifestyle changes and Ozempic.
Source: mega

Kathy Bates shed the extra pounds through lifestyle changes and Ozempic.

Shaping up was one of the reasons she decided to take on Matlock despite contemplating retiring.

"I finally feel like I’m who I am. I’ve fought my way through the rapids. I feel this is the best time of my life," Bates gushed to another outlet. "I’m glad I stuck around for it!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.