Kathy Griffin Compares America to 'Squid Game,' Claims Billionaires Like Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Watching From 'Their Gallery'

Kathy Griffin compared America to Netflix’s ‘Squid Game,’ and claimed billionaires like Elon Musk and Donald Trump are watching ‘from their gallery.’

Kathy Griffin took aim at billionaires while likening America to the hit Netflix dystopian thriller Squid Game .

Squid Game first premiered on Netflix in 2021. The series followed hundreds of cash-strapped players who accepted an invitation to compete in seemingly childlike games for a tempting prize, only to find themselves fighting for their lives.

Many of the talk show host's followers agreed with her, sharing their messages in the comments section.

"You have always been on point❤️👏," one user wrote in support, while another added, "I started thinking this a few months ago. It's dystopian."

"I always said this, feel like I am a player in Squid Games 😩," a third chimed in.