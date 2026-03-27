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Kathy Griffin Compares America to 'Squid Game,' Claims Billionaires Like Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Watching From 'Their Gallery'

Photo of Kathy Griffin
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin compared America to Netflix’s ‘Squid Game,’ and claimed billionaires like Elon Musk and Donald Trump are watching ‘from their gallery.’

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March 27 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

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Kathy Griffin took aim at billionaires while likening America to the hit Netflix dystopian thriller Squid Game.

"America is quickly turning into Squid Game, season one," Griffin, 65, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 26. "The masked billionaires who watch us from the gallery are [Jeff] Bezos, [Donald] Trump, Elon [Musk], [Vladimir] Putin, [Mark] Zuckerberg, David and Larry Ellison, Lachlan Power and Rupert Murdoch."

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Kathy Griffin Compared America to 'Squid Game'

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Photo of Kathy Griffin compared America to Netflix's 'Squid Game.'
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin compared America to Netflix's 'Squid Game.'

Squid Game first premiered on Netflix in 2021. The series followed hundreds of cash-strapped players who accepted an invitation to compete in seemingly childlike games for a tempting prize, only to find themselves fighting for their lives.

Many of the talk show host's followers agreed with her, sharing their messages in the comments section.

"You have always been on point❤️👏," one user wrote in support, while another added, "I started thinking this a few months ago. It's dystopian."

"I always said this, feel like I am a player in Squid Games 😩," a third chimed in.

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Kathy Griffin Seemingly Promotes 'No Kings' Protests

Photo of Kathy Griffin posted a cryptic message about 'No Kings' protests.
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin posted a cryptic message about 'No Kings' protests.

In a follow-up post, she seemingly referenced "No Kings" protests planned for this weekend, writing, "Trying not to get suppressed here. OK, so I'm very proud of myself because I've now gathered 15 people to me on you know what day for the you know what. And I'm even speaking at mine."

Though Griffin didn't explicitly mention the protests, which directly oppose the alleged authoritarian actions of Trump, 79, she's been a prominent supporter of the movement in the past.

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Kathy Griffin Participated in 'No Kings' Protests in October 2025

Photo of Kathy Griffin is known for vocal opposition toward Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin is known for vocal opposition toward Donald Trump.

In October 2025, the comedian led a "democracy chant" while at a demonstration in Malibu, Calif.

The protest was one of 2,500 across the nation conducted under the "No Kings" banner.

"This is what democracy looks like!" she said in a video posted via Instagram, while showing off a placard portraying the president as a jester.

Kathy Griffin Explains Significance Behind 'No Kings' Protests

Photo of Kathy Griffin was involved in 'No Kings' protests in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin was involved in 'No Kings' protests in October 2025.

"People are calling this protest the No Kings Day, because Trump thinks he’s a f---ing king," Griffin explained via her YouTube channel in the days leading up to the event. "And you know he’s not. He’s barely a president."

Griffin, who lives in North Carolina part-time, added, "We are a liberal pocket surrounded by Trumps, but this little town got out on the streets today and it was so beautiful to see."

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