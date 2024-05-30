Kathy Griffin Is Dealing With Her Nasty Divorce From Randy Bick 'One Day at a Time': 'Thank God for This Tour'
Kathy Griffin is trying to move on from her divorce from her estranged husband, Randy Bick.
“One day at a time,” the comedian told People in a new interview. “One show at a time. I thank God for this tour. I thank God it happened. I'm just so grateful to be on tour, so it takes my mind off it."
"The great Joan Rivers used to say, 'The more your life is in the s—--, the fun you are,'" Griffin added. "So I must be hilarious.”
As OK! previously reported, the actress, 63, filed for divorce in December 2023 after nearly four years of marriage.
According to court documents, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.
After the news broke, Griffin wrote, "Well...s--t. This sucks" on Instagram.
Things then got more intense, as Griffin hired a private investigator to serve Bick with divorce papers as she couldn't get a hold of him.
"[Griffin] will make further attempts to locate [Bick] and will now take steps to enter his default," the documents started.
Bick's lawyer then fired back on his behalf.
Attorney Heather Graham said: “Mr. Bick has been represented by counsel since early January and his attorney has been in contact with Ms. Griffin’s attorney about the matter since that time. Therefore, any claims that Ms. Griffin needed to ‘hire a private investigator’ to find Mr. Bick are disingenuous and are not supported by the facts."
Graham continued: “If Ms. Griffin needed to contact Mr. Bick, she should have simply had her lawyer call Mr. Bick’s lawyer. Mr. Bick has complied with all statutory requirements and his response has been filed and served.”
According to legal paperwork, Bick is requesting spousal support and for his legal fees to be paid by his ex, per their prenup.
Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011 and later got married in 2020.
"Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings," she told People at the time. "Deal with it."