It's Over! Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage

That same day, the comic appeared to acknowledge the split in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Well…s---. This sucks."

Fans and friends took to the comments section with words of support for the My Life on the D-List personality.

"I'm so sorry Kathy. You guys have been through a lot together. I know your friends will be there for you and that it is as amicable as a parting can bel," one user wrote, while another said, "I am so sorry to hear this. Sending you lots of love."

"Divorce sucks," a third empathized. "Wishing you well.."