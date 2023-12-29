It's Over! Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are officially over.
The comedienne filed for divorce from the marketing executive on Friday, December 29, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet.
She listed their date of separation as one week prior on December 22, citing "irreconcilable differences." The legal filing also clarified that there was a prenuptial agreement in place that Griffin requested to be enforced by the court.
Griffin and Bick split less than two weeks before they would have celebrated their fourth anniversary.
That same day, the comic appeared to acknowledge the split in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Well…s---. This sucks."
Fans and friends took to the comments section with words of support for the My Life on the D-List personality.
"I'm so sorry Kathy. You guys have been through a lot together. I know your friends will be there for you and that it is as amicable as a parting can bel," one user wrote, while another said, "I am so sorry to hear this. Sending you lots of love."
"Divorce sucks," a third empathized. "Wishing you well.."
The former couple started dating in 2011 and were together for seven years before they took a break in 2018. Griffin later explained to an outlet that they decided to "take a little break" around the time her career hit a downward spiral after her photo of herself holding a fake severed head resembling Donald Trump sparked severe backlash.
"God help me, but I'm gonna be one of those people who announces a break up," she shared on social media after their separation. "It's not acrimonious and I will always adore him."
However, the pair eventually decided to give their relationship another shot after spending a few months apart.
"We just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together," she explained at the time. "We've now been together over eight years."
"Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and realized, this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know?" she added. "We should fight for it and make it work. And you know, it was just one of those things where, it was a lot of pressure."
Griffin and Bick tied the knot on January 1, 2020.
