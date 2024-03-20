Kathy Griffin's Private Investigator Has Been 'Unsuccessful' in Finding Her Estranged Husband and Serving Him With Divorce Papers
Kathy Griffin split from estranged husband Randy Bick in December 2023 — but she still hasn't been able to serve him with the divorce documents.
According to RadarOnline.com, the comedian kicked Bick out of her home, and since then, he "has not been in contact with her or told [her] where he is residing or staying."
To speed up the process, the former reality star, 63, revealed via court documents that she hired a private investigator to track down Bick, "but this too has been unsuccessful." Griffin stated she would continue to try and find her ex and will "now take steps to enter his default."
As OK! reported, Griffin filed for divorce shortly before the pair's four-year wedding anniversary.
In the paperwork, she listed irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split and asked that their prenup be enforced.
The actress has kept tight-lipped about the breakup, though on the day the news broke, she vaguely tweeted, "Well…s---. This sucks."
The duo began dating in 2011 but took a "break" in 2018, the same time Griffin stepped back from the spotlight due to backlash over the gory photo of herself holding a replica of Donald Trump's bloodied severed head.
"God help me, but I'm gonna be one of those people who announces a break up," she shared at the time. "It's not acrimonious and I will always adore him."
By April 2019, the stars reunited.
"We just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together. We've now been together over eight years," Griffin spilled in a past interview. "Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and realized, this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work. And you know, it was just one of those things where, it was a lot of pressure."
The pair married in a private ceremony at Griffin's home in January 2020.
Despite seemingly being in a good place, the Emmy winner revealed on Nightline that she contemplated suicide that same year as her pill addiction heightened.
"I started really convincing myself it was a good decision," she shared in the interview, which aired last month.
Griffin recalled how she tied up any loose ends, admitting, "I got my living revocable trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row. I wrote the note, the whole thing. And I just thought, 'I'll just take a bunch of pills, and I will just go to sleep.'"
In the end, she decided to reach out and ask for help.