Kathy Griffin Exposes Her Bra While Leading Explicit Chant Against Donald Trump: Watch
Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Kathy Griffin showed off her chest in a black bra while leading a profanity-laced diatribe against enemy Donald Trump.
The funnywoman, 65, shared a video of her comedy show held at the Palace of Fine Arts venue in San Francisco, Calif., on social media on Sunday, September 13, where she ranted about the POTUS, 80.
"Even when I’m sweating my shirt off, I still have my mantra," Griffin captioned the clip.
The fiery redhead also donned a black button-down, leather boots and loose-fitting trousers for her event.
In the video, Griffin pumped her fist up in the air as she shouted "F--- Trump! F--- TRUMP!" The enthusiastic crowd then followed her tirade and began to chant along with her.
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Griffin has been a longstanding critic of Trump, with her infamously posing with a bloody mock-severed head resembling the president in a 2017 photoshoot.
The image received significant backlash, with the businessman himself writing on X at the time: "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"
Kathy Griffin Apologized for the 'Disturbing' Photo of Donald Trump's Bloody Head
First lady Melania Trump also shared a statement about the grotesque snapshot, saying: “As a mother, wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing."
"When you considering some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it,” the former model, 56, added.
The My Life on the D-List star took to her X account and issued an apology shortly after the graphic went viral.
“I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far," she admitted.
“The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people,” Griffin continued. “It wasn’t funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness."
As a result of the post, Griffin was dropped by CNN as she was scheduled to appear on the network's annual New Year's Eve coverage event alongside Anderson Cooper.
In 2024, the Suddenly Susan actress revisited the photoshoot's controversy and claimed Tinseltown "dumped her."
"I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when that happened. Then, 25 cities all pulled out because of threats... [The government] wanted to end my career," she recalled in an interview at the time. "Thank God my fans stayed with me."