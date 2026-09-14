Kathy Griffin Exposes Her Bra While Leading Explicit Chant Against Donald Trump: Watch

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View this post on Instagram Source: @KATHYGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM Kathy Griffin showed off her chest while leading a chant against Donald Trump on September 13.

"Even when I’m sweating my shirt off, I still have my mantra," Griffin captioned the clip.

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Source: @KATHYGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM Kathy Griffin screamed 'F--- TRUMP!' during her comedy show.

The fiery redhead also donned a black button-down, leather boots and loose-fitting trousers for her event. In the video, Griffin pumped her fist up in the air as she shouted "F--- Trump! F--- TRUMP!" The enthusiastic crowd then followed her tirade and began to chant along with her.

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Kathy Griffin Has Been a Lifelong Critic of Donald Trump

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Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin shared a questionable photoshoot featuring Donald Trump back in 2017.

Griffin has been a longstanding critic of Trump, with her infamously posing with a bloody mock-severed head resembling the president in a 2017 photoshoot. The image received significant backlash, with the businessman himself writing on X at the time: "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

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Kathy Griffin Apologized for the 'Disturbing' Photo of Donald Trump's Bloody Head

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin previously said she 'crossed the line' with her Donald Trump photo.

First lady Melania Trump also shared a statement about the grotesque snapshot, saying: “As a mother, wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing." "When you considering some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it,” the former model, 56, added. The My Life on the D-List star took to her X account and issued an apology shortly after the graphic went viral.

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Source: MEGA The comedian claimed Hollywood 'dumped her' after her controversial Donald Trump image.