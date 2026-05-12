'He's So Stupid': Kathy Griffin Goes Off on Donald Trump in Scathing Rant

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Comedian Kathy Griffin’s description of President Donald Trump as "aggressively stupid" from an October 2025 podcast has recently gone viral as the embattled comedian plans her “uncanceled” comeback. Griffin, who made those comments on journalist Jim Acosta’s podcast, also stated that listening to the president is a "nightmare.” Griffin told Acosta, "It was just stupidity ...The stuff that comes out of his mouth. Sometimes I think he's kidding. He's so stupid. He's like aggressively stupid.”

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Kathy Griffin: "Donald [Trump] was next to me for four hours. It was a nightmare. It was just stupidity. Blah, blah. The stuff that comes out of his mouth. Sometimes I think he’s kidding. He’s so stupid. He’s like aggressively stupid." pic.twitter.com/qMTf8MGAog — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) May 10, 2026 Source: @joeroganhq/X Kathy Griffin called the president 'stupid.'

"Donald [Trump] was next to me for four hours. It was a nightmare. It was just stupidity. Blah, blah. The stuff that comes out of his mouth,” she said. Following a tumultuous period of cancer, divorce and a "complex PTSD" diagnosis, the 65-year-old comedian has returned to stand-up with new, candid material. In early May, Griffin used her own "Talk Your Head Off" podcast to defend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel against presidential criticism, noting that no one came to her defense when her career was derailed in 2017.

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Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin previously said she's waiting for the president to 'die.'

Griffin has recently stated she is "bored" with Trump and is "waiting for him to die," citing his poor health and appearance. She continues to express her belief that the 79-year-old did not win the 2024 election in a "free and fair manner.” Griffin has continued her sharp criticism of the POTUS, framing herself as "uncanceled" and defending her past controversial actions while addressing her ongoing "New Face, New Tour."

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Source: MEGA She was investigated by the Department of Justice for conspiracy to assassinate the president.

Griffin has stated she stands by her 2017 photo involving a bloodied replica of Trump's severed head, arguing that it was "ahead of its time,” a move that led to her widespread cancelation. CNN terminated her contract to co-host their annual New Year's Eve special and multiple venues across the country canceled her "Celebrity Run-Ins" tour, including in New Mexico, Nevada, California and New York. Griffin reported being placed on the no-fly list and the Interpol list, and she was investigated by the Department of Justice for conspiracy to assassinate the president.

Source: MEGA Despite her defiant stance, she has expressed fear for comedians in a second Trump term.