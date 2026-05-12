or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'He's So Stupid': Kathy Griffin Goes Off on Donald Trump in Scathing Rant

split of Donald Trump & Kathy Griffin.
Source: MEGA

Comedian Kathy Griffin remains unafraid of 'aggressively stupid' Donald Trump despite his attack on free speech.

May 12 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Kathy Griffin’s description of President Donald Trump as "aggressively stupid" from an October 2025 podcast has recently gone viral as the embattled comedian plans her “uncanceled” comeback.

Griffin, who made those comments on journalist Jim Acosta’s podcast, also stated that listening to the president is a "nightmare.”

Griffin told Acosta, "It was just stupidity ...The stuff that comes out of his mouth. Sometimes I think he's kidding. He's so stupid. He's like aggressively stupid.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @joeroganhq/X

Kathy Griffin called the president 'stupid.'

"Donald [Trump] was next to me for four hours. It was a nightmare. It was just stupidity. Blah, blah. The stuff that comes out of his mouth,” she said.

Following a tumultuous period of cancer, divorce and a "complex PTSD" diagnosis, the 65-year-old comedian has returned to stand-up with new, candid material.

In early May, Griffin used her own "Talk Your Head Off" podcast to defend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel against presidential criticism, noting that no one came to her defense when her career was derailed in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kathy Griffin previously said she's waiting for the president to 'die.'
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin previously said she's waiting for the president to 'die.'

Griffin has recently stated she is "bored" with Trump and is "waiting for him to die," citing his poor health and appearance.

She continues to express her belief that the 79-year-old did not win the 2024 election in a "free and fair manner.”

Griffin has continued her sharp criticism of the POTUS, framing herself as "uncanceled" and defending her past controversial actions while addressing her ongoing "New Face, New Tour."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of She was investigated by the Department of Justice for conspiracy to assassinate the president.
Source: MEGA

She was investigated by the Department of Justice for conspiracy to assassinate the president.

Griffin has stated she stands by her 2017 photo involving a bloodied replica of Trump's severed head, arguing that it was "ahead of its time,” a move that led to her widespread cancelation.

CNN terminated her contract to co-host their annual New Year's Eve special and multiple venues across the country canceled her "Celebrity Run-Ins" tour, including in New Mexico, Nevada, California and New York.

Griffin reported being placed on the no-fly list and the Interpol list, and she was investigated by the Department of Justice for conspiracy to assassinate the president.

image of Despite her defiant stance, she has expressed fear for comedians in a second Trump term.
Source: MEGA

Despite her defiant stance, she has expressed fear for comedians in a second Trump term.

Despite her defiant stance, she has expressed fear for comedians in a second Trump term, stating she believes he will "pick us off, one by one.”

Griffin has maintained that she is not afraid of the former president and has continued to make him a target of her comedy, despite stating that the 2017 incident cost her many friends and millions in security.

She told NPR affiliate WUSF that audiences are now ready to welcome her back, often receiving standing ovations before her shows begin.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.