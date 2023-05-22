Kathy Griffin Reveals She Was 'Legit Friends' With Anderson Cooper Prior to Posting Decapitated Fake Head of Donald Trump
Kathy Griffin opened up about the fallout of her friendship with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, calling it a "tough situation" at the time.
The news personality cut ties with the comedienne shortly after calling a 2017 viral photo of Griffin posing with a disembodied head that resembled then-president Donald Trump "disgusting" and "completely inappropriate."
During a sit-down with Bill Maher on his "Club Random" podcast, the political commentator asked her if she was "still not friends" with Cooper.
"No, but that was like a little more of a friendship," the 62-year-old explained. "Like, that was like kind of a personal thing because that was like a tough situation."
Maher questioned whether she would be willing to "get over that with him," to which she replied, "Sure. Of course," but noted she wasn't sure if he was "interested" in that.
"I mean, you know, I also don’t have like a need to like, hang out with people that maybe weren’t so kosher," she added.
Maher then clarified, "But were you really friends with Anderson Cooper?"
"I thought so. I didn’t think we were Hollywood friends. I thought we were legit friends," she replied, further revealing that their friendship was one where they could "bare your souls to each other and you’re there for each other when this one’s having a tough day."
In another portion of the interview, the 67-year-old show host pointed out that he thinks while cancer is always "bad," he felt like Griffin's recent battle with lung cancer made her a "better person" who didn't "fight" as much with people anymore.
"I think people can see me as a human being for the first time in a while," she said. "And I’ve just noticed a lot of people reaching out to me on social media just saying, 'I didn’t like this about you. I don’t like that, but I’m wishing you well…'"
