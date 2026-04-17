Politics Kathy Griffin Admits She Gave $10K to Eric Swalwell Before He Resigned Amid Sexual Assault Allegations Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin donated $10K to former Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell before explosive allegations doomed his career. Lesley Abravanel April 17 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin backed Eric Swalwell before he resigned.

In an interview on her podcast, "Talk Your Head Off," Griffin explained that she backed Swalwell because she believed only a "straight white man" could realistically win the race against Republican challengers. "We’re in this era where only freaking white straight guys can win. And so if he’s the one that’s most electable, we don’t want the two Republican challengers," she admitted. Following several public allegations of sexual misconduct and rape against Swalwell — which he has denied — Griffin attempted to distance herself from the campaign, stating that the situation "has kinda rocked our world.”

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Source: MEGA Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress and his exit from the gubernatorial race.

Amid these allegations and a DOJ ethics investigation, Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress and his exit from the gubernatorial race. Women have come forward with accusations ranging from sexual assault and rape to sending lewd text messages and unsolicited graphic images. Through his attorneys, the 45-year-old former congressman has "categorically and unequivocally" denied all allegations of sexual assault and rape, calling them "fabricated" and a "political hit job." However, he has vaguely apologized for unspecified "mistakes in judgment" from his past.

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Source: MEGA Other celebrities also weighed in after he resigned.

Rosie O’Donnell also expressed her shock and heartbreak over the Swalwell scandal, saying she sent him a letter in which she wrote, "Bill Clinton broke my heart, and now you did too. You know the conclusion I’ve come to? Men suck." Billionaire and Democratic donor Stephen Cloobeck, who reportedly cut ties with Swalwell, demanded the return of campaign funds following the allegations.

Source: MEGA The political guru apologized.