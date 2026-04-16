Rosie O'Donnell Heartbroken Over Eric Swalwell Accusations: 'Men Suck'

Former supporter Rosie O'Donnell said she was 'heartbroken' by the Eric Swalwell scandal and wrote him a letter to tell him so.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has spoken out about Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who recently resigned from Congress and suspended his gubernatorial campaign after explosive sexual assault allegations emerged about him from at least six women.

“I know that guy — spoke to him a couple of times, donated money to him, I believe. Talked about him in some public appearances years ago about how I believed in him, his cute little family and his cute kids. Standing up to all those people, and he berates them for their moral-less behavior. And then all this comes out about him,” O’Donnell said on her TikTok account on Wednesday, April 15.

She continued, “ And, uh, it’s heartbreaking to me. And I wrote him. I wrote him a little message, and I said, ‘Bill Clinton broke my heart, and you did too.’ The conclusion I’ve come to: men suck. Men suck. The way that they are physiologically, they can't sort of control their sexual urges. This is what I find. And all of those things now coming out with Epstein and child abuse in America …. do you think Jeffrey Epstein was the only one running a brothel of children for billionaires? I don’t think he was.”