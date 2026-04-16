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Rosie O'Donnell Heartbroken Over Eric Swalwell Accusations: 'Men Suck'

split of Rosie O'Donnell, Eric Swalwell.
Source: MEGA

Former supporter Rosie O'Donnell said she was 'heartbroken' by the Eric Swalwell scandal and wrote him a letter to tell him so.

April 16 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

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Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has spoken out about Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who recently resigned from Congress and suspended his gubernatorial campaign after explosive sexual assault allegations emerged about him from at least six women.

“I know that guy — spoke to him a couple of times, donated money to him, I believe. Talked about him in some public appearances years ago about how I believed in him, his cute little family and his cute kids. Standing up to all those people, and he berates them for their moral-less behavior. And then all this comes out about him,” O’Donnell said on her TikTok account on Wednesday, April 15.

She continued, “ And, uh, it’s heartbreaking to me. And I wrote him. I wrote him a little message, and I said, ‘Bill Clinton broke my heart, and you did too.’ The conclusion I’ve come to: men suck. Men suck. The way that they are physiologically, they can't sort of control their sexual urges. This is what I find. And all of those things now coming out with Epstein and child abuse in America …. do you think Jeffrey Epstein was the only one running a brothel of children for billionaires? I don’t think he was.”

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Source: @OliLondonTV/X

The specific allegations include serious claims of rape, sexual assault and harassment from at least six different women.

The specific allegations include serious claims of rape, sexual assault and harassment from at least six different women.

Former model Lonna Drewes alleged that in 2018, Swalwell drugged her drink, lured her to a hotel room, and then raped and choked her until she lost consciousness.

An unnamed former aide accused Swalwell of sexually assaulting her twice — once in 2019 and again in 2024 — while she was too intoxicated to consent. She reported waking up naked in his hotel room with physical signs of trauma.

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image of The political guru resigned from Congress.
Source: MEGA

The political guru resigned from Congress.

Multiple women, including Democratic social media creator Ally Sammarco, alleged that Swalwell sent unsolicited n--- photos (including of his g------) and explicit messages via Snapchat.

A former staffer claimed the former California congressman requested oral s-- from her while she was performing official duties.

Investigations have been opened by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office (for the 2024 New York incident) and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (for the 2018 West Hollywood incident).

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image of Before his resignation, the House Ethics Committee had launched a probe into his conduct, which effectively ended upon his departure from office.
Source: MEGA

Before his resignation, the House Ethics Committee had launched a probe into his conduct, which effectively ended upon his departure from office.

Before his resignation, the House Ethics Committee had launched a probe into his conduct, which effectively ended upon his departure from office.

Swalwell has "categorically and unequivocally" denied all allegations of sexual assault, calling them false and politically motivated.

image of The actress doesn't like Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The actress doesn't like Donald Trump.

While O'Donnell has been vocal about her disappointment, social media users and constituents have also described feeling "heartbroken" over the situation, noting they previously viewed him as "one of the good guys.”

O'Donnell, currently living in Ireland, has been an outspoken critic and foil of President Donald Trump, whom she has called, among other things, a "criminal con man."

In return, the president has called her many things, including a "pig," "degenerate," "disaster" and "loser."

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