Kathy Griffin Strips Down to Tiny Bikini to Celebrate Her Birthday on Sherri Shepherd's Show: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin knows how to command a room! The 65-year-old comedian turned heads when she strutted onto Sherri on Tuesday, November 4, wearing nothing but a bright bikini and gold heels. The audience erupted in laughter and cheers, while host Sherri Shepherd, 58, was left stunned, exclaiming, “Oh. My. God.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I have no shame,” Griffin joked, playfully shaking her booty and dancing around as the crowd went wild.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sherri/YouTube Kathy Griffin celebrated her 65th birthday in a bikini on 'Sherri.'

Article continues below advertisement

After her hilarious grand entrance, Griffin slipped into a chic teal dress to sit down and chat with Shepherd. “I just turned 65 years old!” she proudly reminded everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sherri/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

During the discussion, Griffin opened up about life after her January divorce from her second husband, Randy Bick, whom she had been living with for four years. She shared that she’s reentered the dating scene — and even joined four different dating apps, including the celebrity favorite Raya.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sherri/YouTube Sherri Shepherd was shocked when Kathy strutted onstage in heels and a bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

That’s where she happened to match with none other than John Mayer. “And so I got his number and I texted him and I said, 'Hey John, it's your old pal Kathy Griffin' — he can't stand me, of course — and I said, 'We were matched on Raya and if you know what's good for you, I put out on the first date,’” Griffin revealed with a laugh. Mayer, apparently, left her on read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate interview, the star admitted that her time on dating apps didn’t last long. “I went on a date with a guy who told me if he wanted to, he could kill me with his thumb in under two seconds,” she told People. “Welcome to dating over 60.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sherri/YouTube Kathy Griffin joked about matching with John Mayer on a dating app.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Griffin’s shifting her focus to work — and she’s ready to bring her unapologetic humor back to the stage. On November 8, she kicks off her New Face, New Tour in Las Vegas, a cheeky nod to her recent facelift in August. The comedy tour will run through May 2026, and Griffin promises fans won’t be disappointed.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's an evening with Kathy Griffin, and I've been touring so long that I really think if you buy a ticket to my show, you can't act like you don't know I'm going to curse like crazy, I'm going to say inappropriate things," she said. "I'm going to go off on celebrities and talk about whatever is in the pop culture zeitgeist." "I would say that the folks coming to my show, they know what they're in for," she added. "I call my audiences very un-shockable because they've heard me say it all, and I'll be saying even worse things this time."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram The comedian is launching her New Face, New Tour comedy tour this November.