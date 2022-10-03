Katie Couric Admits It Was 'Hard' To Tell Her 2 Daughters About Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Was Very Reassuring'

As OK! previously reported, Couric, 65, shared in an essay what she has been going through as of late — she was diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer, something the doctors caught early on.

“I’m feeling just fine,” the mom-of-two said. “I finished radiation last week. They said it makes you tired. I was actually not too tired from it.”

“I just feel super lucky that it was diagnosed when it was, that I went, even though I was late, that I went when I did,” she continued.