Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” Couric recalled of how she felt when she received the news from Dr. Susan Drossman.

After hearing the unsettling diagnosis, the 65-year-old sought out specialized care from Dr. Lisa Newman, who informed Couric her “tumor is hormone receptor-positive, Her2neu-negative and highly treatable, particularly if it was detected early.”